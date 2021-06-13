Previously unseen area of Windsor Castle gardens revealed - and it’s stunning The Queen is hosting President Biden at her residence on Sunday

The Queen's historic meeting with US President Joe Biden on Sunday was marked with a new photo of Windsor Castle which was posted shortly before the event.

In the image, which was shared by the Royal Family's official Twitter account, a different angle of the residence could be seen from those that are usually shown in photos.

Windsor Castle appeared in the distance, with a circular path interspersed with neatly groomed patches of grass and flower borders in green and red in the foreground.

Small, triangular bushes decorated the scene with steps close to the frame and a balustrade on the far right side.

The accompanying tweet's caption sweetly started with emojis of the UK and U.S flags and read: "Today, The Queen will receive President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle.

"Her Majesty has received 4 other Presidents of the United States at Windsor Castle in recent years.

The stunning view was shared online on Sunday

"President Biden will be the 13th serving US President to be met by Her Majesty."

A second tweet continued: "As Head of State, The Queen regularly speaks to world leaders and key diplomatic figures. The President and Dr Biden are in the UK for the @G7 Summit.

"The Queen and Members of The Royal Family attended the G7 Leaders Reception on Friday."

One of the account's followers tweeted in response: "That photo is a gorgeous angle of Windsor Castle," and we have to say we agree!

The Queen welcomed the Bidens to Windsor Castle on Sunday

Buckingham Palace recently confirmed that the monarch, 95, would be hosting the Bidens for tea at the castle on 13 June.

The last time the Queen met an American president was in 2018, when she hosted Donald Trump.

Her Majesty returned to work last month following the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April.

