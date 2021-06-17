Countess of Wessex celebrates Royal Ascot win in glorious headpiece

The Countess of Wessex had a very exciting day on Thursday as the royal was pictured celebrating after a horse she backed won at the Royal Ascot.

Sophie was pictured cheering and raising her arms in the air as Loving Dream came home first.

The horse was being ridden by jockey Robert Havlin.

The royal turned heads when she showed up at the Royal Ascot for Ladies' Day with a headpiece she wore at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal wedding back in 2011.

Sophie wore her hair up in a chic chignon and added the floral headpiece, which features feather details and roses. What a throwback!

She was dressed up in a gorgeous palm tree print dress, from her favourite designer Suzannah and she finished her look with nude heels and her snake print clutch bag, as well as a pretty jewelled belt and multi-stone earrings.

Her dress, called the 'Metallic Embroidery Palm Shirt Dress', costs £1,290 on designer Suzannah Crabb's website.

Luck shone on the royal

The royal joined Zara Tindall and lots of other famous faces on Ladies' Day. Zara looked equally as beautiful in a frilled floral dress and pink accessories.

We've been in love with Sophie's looks all week! The Countess looked stunning in a custom-made floral look from Suzannah on Wednesday, teamed with her lilac feather Jane Taylor hat - and was beautiful in a nude silk number for Tuesday's event.

Princess Anne has also been looking glamorous, and showed up on Thursday in a floral piece that dates back to at least 1970, when the Princess Royal was pictured at Heathrow Airport as she departed for an official visit to Canada with her mother the Queen.

Anne chose an elegant yellow coat for her outing on Thursday, braving the unpredictable weather.

The beautiful silk jacket is from Gloucestershire boutique Shibumi, where the Princess often shops. She added a pretty matching hat and neutral handbag, finishing the look with pearl jewellery and nude heels.

The Countess has wowed us with her fashion all week!

Royal Ascot is one of the highlights of the royal family's summer calendar, and no doubt they are thrilled to be back at the course this year.

While the Queen has so far been absent from the proceedings and there's been no traditional carriage processions, it's thought that she may attend at some point.

The monarch's racing manager John Warren has said the monarch, a keen horse breeder, is hoping to attend the Berkshire racecourse later in the week. We'll keep our fingers crossed!

