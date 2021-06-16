Sophie Wessex debuts grand room inside royal home with Prince Edward Prince Edward and his wife were gifted the house by the Queen

The Countess of Wessex invited BBC's Naga Munchetty inside the lavish royal residence she shares with husband Prince Edward for a personal interview, and the photographs reveal a previously unseen space inside their vast home.

The room used to conduct the interview is one we've never seen Sophie or her husband Edward in before, but considering the property is believed to have 120 rooms, there is likely to be much more of it that's unseen by royal fans.

The photographs show that both Naga and Sophie sat in green striped upholstered chairs, which were positioned in a room with a matching green carpet. Each chair had its own floral cushion which had been perfectly plumped for the occasion.

This is the first time this regal space has been seen

While the walls of the space are kept simple in an off-white hue, the luxury artwork adds a touch of regal glamour to the room. There are several gold-framed paintings hanging up, as well as a gold-edged mirror above a stunning marble fireplace.

Traditional furniture gives the room an opulant feel

The room, which appears to be endless in the photographs, has multiple vintage sideboards along the wall in a mahogany shade and Sophie had placed her glass of water on a matching side table next to her chair.

Earlier this month, the royal couple gave more glimpses into their family home which they share with their two children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, when they conducted an interview with The Telegraph.

In one shot, the royals stood in one of their sitting rooms along with their two dogs. Prince Edward can be seen holding one of the pooches while the other is perched upon an armchair, and the room features traditional floral curtains and a bright purple carpet.

The royal couple have a picture-perfect conservatory

In an additional picture, Prince Edward sat at the table inside their conservatory while his wife Sophie stood and beamed at the camera. This light-drenched addition to their Grade II listed home offers up incredible views of their beautiful lawns.

The property was in fact a gift from the Queen, as Her Majesty bestowed them the keys to Bagshot Park in Surrey as a wedding present after they tied the knot in 1999.

