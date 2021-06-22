Meghan Markle reveals Archie's favourite pastime and it's so sweet

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex often share sweet updates about their firstborn, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and Meghan recently spoke about one of her son's favourite hobbies.

In an interview with NPR Weekend Edition on Sunday, Meghan revealed that two-year-old Archie is a fan of her debut children's book, The Bench.

"Archie loves the book," Meghan said in the interview, which was recorded before she welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana on 4 June. "He has a voracious appetite for books and constantly when we read him a book he goes 'Again, again.'"

She added: "Now the fact that he loves The Bench and we can say, 'Mommy wrote this for you,' feels amazing."

For Archie's first birthday, Prince Harry and Meghan released an adorable video of the Duchess reading Duck! Rabbit! to mark his milestone age and to support a Save The Children initiative.

Meghan's first children's book tells the story of the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes, and she has previously revealed that Harry and Archie were the inspiration behind it.

The beautifully-illustrated novel hit number one on the New York Times bestsellers list in the children's picture books category.

The Bench, which was illustrated by artist, Christian Robinson, appears to feature pictures of Harry, Archie and even baby Lili.

The final illustration shows a red-headed man and a small boy feeding chickens in a garden, while a woman, with brunette hair, tends to a vegetable patch holding a baby – possibly a nod to baby Lili.

