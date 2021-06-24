Kate Middleton 'delighted' as she's given an important new role The Duchess of Cambridge shared a statement about the announcement

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed her joy as she was given a new role on Thursday.

It was announced on Thursday that Kate, 39, has become patron of The Forward Trust, which formally merged with Action on Addiction in May 2021.

Action on Addiction was one of the Duchess' first patronages in 2012 and its services will continue to run through The Forward Trust.

In a statement shared by Kensington Palace, Kate said: "I am delighted that The Forward Trust and Action on Addiction have taken this bold step to join forces and help more people, families and children to overcome addiction.

"I have had the privilege of being Patron of Action on Addiction for nine years, and have seen the work of The Forward Trust at HMP Send on several occasions.

Kate visited HMP Send to learn about the work of The Forward Trust in 2020

"I am continually struck by the passion, expertise and commitment of the staff and volunteers, and indeed it was the conversations I had with individuals and families affected by addiction that have been a major driving force in my ongoing work on early childhood.

"With the link between early childhood trauma and addiction later in life becoming more widely understood, it is more important than ever that we focus on these issues so that we can create a happier, healthier, more nurturing society."

In January 2020, the Duchess met with former prisoners who have received help with rehabilitation from the Forward Trust during a visit to HMP Send in Woking.

Together, these charities will continue challenging the misunderstanding and prejudice that surrounds addiction and stops people getting help. Demonstrating this raised ambition, The Forward Trust will launch a Recovery Fund targeting £9 million of additional funds to help respond to growing demand for addiction treatment and support.

The Duchess launched the Royal Foundation for Early Childhood last week

It comes after Kate reached a new milestone in her royal career last week, launching the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. At a roundtable discussion at the London School of Economics, the Duchess met with Julie Muir from The Forward Trust to discuss how the Centre will raise awareness of and action on the early years in order to transform society for generations to come.

The Hon. David Bernstein, Chairman of The Forward Trust, said: "We are deeply honoured that The Duchess of Cambridge has joined the charity as our Patron. Renewing her commitment to lifting the stigma around addiction so that more people can ask for help will have a profound impact.

"The pandemic has had a devastating impact on addiction, rates of harmful drinking and drug related deaths are at an all-time high, and gambling addiction is rising at an alarming rate. All this is happening at a time when access to treatment has been diminishing. Our merger with Action on Addiction is our commitment to help address this demand."

