Prince William and Kate Middleton send out heartwarming card after marking anniversary How sweet!

Back in April, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their tenth anniversary together, and the couple released two stunning photos to mark the occasion.

MORE: 14 of Kate Middleton's funniest and most relatable reactions at Wimbledon

Royal fans also offered the happy couple many well-wishes, and Prince William and Kate responded by sending out cards.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge return to wedding venue for touching tribute

A royal watcher on Twitter, @Cherylsmilesx, showcased the card sent to her followers, and it featured a variation of one of the photos that the royal couple released.

In the photos released on the day, William lovingly looked at his wife as they sat in their Kensington Palace gardens.

However, this photo features the royal couple looking at the camera, with the Duke of Cambridge's arm wrapped sweetly around his wife.

"Thank you @KensingtonRoyal for the beautiful thank you photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," Cheryl wrote, adding a blue heart emoji and "#royalanniversary".

Royal watchers were enchanted by the photo, and the fact that the couple had responded. "Such a beautiful picture," wrote one. "How I miss receiving royal replies so much."

Thank you @KensingtonRoyal for the beautiful thank you photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 💙 #10thanniversary pic.twitter.com/c8s7R3eMMs — Cheryl (@Cherylsmilesx) July 3, 2021

The couple sent a lovely photo out

A second added: "This is a sincerely happy and stable couple," while a third paid a beautiful tribute to the couple.

MORE: Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William cheer on England team at Wembley - best photos

DISCOVER: The Queen's different reactions to royal proposals revealed

They said: "Been together for 2 decades and with 3 kids, it is a fact that they kiss and cuddle and make love all the time but photos like this with so little and subtle skinship always makes me."

Camera Press photographer Chris Floyd had the honour of taking the portraits. Chris's career has spanned nearly 30 years and has seen his work grace the pages of publications including Vogue, Vanity Fair and Harpers Bazaar.

The couple married in 2011

He has also shot advertising campaigns for the likes of Apple, British Airways and Sony, and has been selected several times for the National Portrait Gallery's Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize.

"The day I visited Cambridge for the first time in my life was also the day I was approached to photograph the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their tenth wedding anniversary," he said.

"It was a thrill to spend some time with them at Kensington Palace, especially as the Duchess is a rather keen photographer."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.