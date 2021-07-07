The Countess of Wessex wows in summer florals for outing with Queen's cousin The stylish royal always looks fabulous!

The Countess of Wessex enjoyed an outing with Princess Alexandra this week, and she will no doubt have impressed royal watchers with another on-point outfit.

Sophie was dressed perfectly for British summertime in a midi-length blue skirt with a bold multicoloured floral print, which she teamed with neutral heels and a white top underneath a crisp, double-breasted white blazer.

The Countess looked so smart on the visit to Bristol, where she and her companion opened The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association's new South-West Regional Centre followed by a visit to Windmill City Farm, where they helped to feed the goats.

Sophie Wessex breaks down in tears discussing Prince Philip

And the 56-year-old wasn't the only one who showed off her royal sense of style, as the Queen's cousin did, too.

Princess Alexandra wore a pretty pink jacket over a navy and white polka dot skirt and carried a matching pink handbag.

Sophie looked stunning in her stylish outfit

It's been a busy few days for Sophie, who got back in the saddle on Tuesday as she joined a group of visually impaired cyclists for a tandem cycle ride in Bushy Park, West London.

The outing was in conjunction with her patronage, Vision Foundation, to highlight the importance of independent living for blind and partially sighted people and to promote its See My Skills report.

The Countess was dressed for the July showers in a blue waterproof and black leggings as she piloted the tandem ride.

The Countess was joined in Bristol by Princess Alexandra

Sophie has been Vision Foundation's patron since 2003, having taken over the role from the Queen Mother.

The Countess is a keen cyclist, having completed the 450-mile Diamond Challenge as she cycled from Edinburgh to London in 2016.

At the weekend, she attended the Windsor Horse Show, where she supported her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who took part in the carriage driving competition in the carriage that Prince Philip bequeathed to his granddaughter in his will.

