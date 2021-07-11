Kate Middleton pictured with father Michael Middleton at Wimbledon in rare joint appearance The father and daughter duo headed to Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge is a keen attendee for Wimbledon, and she's made no exception this year as she was pictured at the event on numerous occasions.

And on the tournament's thirteenth day, the royal headed to the courts with her father, Michael Middleton, for a rare joint appearance.

The Duchess cut a striking figure in a crepe pink midi dress with a belt around her waist. She also wore cream heels, a glamorous face mask and carried a small clutch bag.

Michael also looked the part as he wore a suit, with a blue shirt and yellow tie.

The pair are at Wimbledon today to watch the men's finals between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini, but they first settled in for the men's wheelchair final between Australia's Dylan Alcott and the Netherlands' Sam Schröder.

The father and daughter duo were pictured clapping during the match.

The royal mum-of-three attended Wimbledon with her husband yesterday, where they watched the women's final between Australia's Ashleigh Barty take on Czech Republic's Karolína Plíšková.

The game ended with Ashleigh triumphing over Karolína, and the Duchess awarded her with the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Kate and her father watched the men's wheelchairs final

The excitement clearly got to the Duke and Duchess, as they ended up having to delete a congratulatory tweet after a small spelling error.

In a tweet, they wrote: "Well done to @Wimbledon and the staff on continuing to make the Championships such a special event."

But eagle-eyed followers would have noticed that an almost identical tweet was fired off before this and quickly deleted because they had crucially misspelt Wimbledon as 'Wimbldedon'.

The small blunder came after the couple sent their congratulations to champion Ashleigh on her "incredible" final. "What an incredible match and performance by both athletes! Congratulations @ashbarty on being crowned #Wimbledon champion," they tweeted.

The event has been entirely plain sailing for the Duchess, as earlier this week she was forced to self-isolate, after she came into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

The pair were enthralled by the match

A spokesperson said: "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

HELLO! understands that Kate has received both her vaccines and was alerted last Friday afternoon and began isolating. She took lateral flow tests before her engagements at the Euro 2020 match and Wimbledon and both were negative.

She also followed the rules throughout Wimbledon about when to wear a mask.

