Kate Middleton looks incredible in baby pink dress as she steps out at Wimbledon again

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared again at Wimbledon on Sunday, this time to watch the men's singles final.

As ever, Kate looked beautiful for her trip to the royal box, wearing a crepe pink dress that she matched with cream heels and a small tote bag.

Kate's beautiful dress comes from London designer Beulah, and costs £695. Her shoes came from Aldo and cost a more modest £30.

The royal brought a flap clutch bag with her, as well as a beautiful pink floral face mask and her Mappin & Webb drop earrings. She wore her hair long with some slight curls at the end.

It comes after the she joined husband Prince William for Saturday's women's singles final, looking equally as lovely in looking beautiful in a green fit-and-flare dress.

The royal couple have no doubt been enjoying an exciting weekend of sport, with England's Euro final clash also taking place on Sunday evening.

Kate follows a number of royals who have appeared at Wimbledon this week, including Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and the Countess of Wessex on Thursday, and Mike and Zara Tindall on Wednesday.

Kate looked beautiful in green on Saturday

Princess Beatrice might have even been channeling Wimbledon fashion icon Kate with her own outfit, since she opted for a black and white polka-dot dress from Self-Portrait - and the Duchess herself also loves to wear dotty looks at the tennis tournament!

For another recent appearance, she chose a spotted Alessandra Rich midi skirt, while she has also worn a bold black and white Dolce & Gabbana dress in the past - which wasn't dissimilar to Beatrice's chosen print.

Countess Sophie and Princess Beatrice both wore polka dots at Wimbledon on Thursday

Kate has attended Wimbledon throughout her time as a royal, and always wows with her elegant outfits - though of course she missed out on 2020's tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To mark the tournament in its absence in June 2020, the Duchess narrated a special short film to mark what would have been the opening day of Wimbledon. No doubt this year's championship has been even more special for her.

