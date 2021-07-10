Kate Middleton is quarantine-free in bold green dress at Wimbledon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It was no doubt a happy day for the Duchess of Cambridge on Saturday, as she ended her isolation at Kensington Palace and celebrated by heading to Wimbledon!

Kate joined Prince William to watch the Women's Singles Final on Centre Court, looking beautiful in a green fit-and-flare dress.

The Duchess accessoried her look with a blue floral face mask - proving that blue and green should most definitely be seen!

Kate glowed in green at the final

She also sported a pair of sunglasses to ensure she could see the action perfectly as the roof was removed for the match.

The royal couple are no doubt excited for an exciting weekend of sport, with the Wimbledon finals happening this weekend as well as England's Euro final clash on Sunday evening.

The Duchess brought sunnies along to the match

They follow a number of royals who have appeared at Wimbledon this week, including Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and the Countess of Wessex on Thursday, and Mike and Zara Tindall on Wednesday.

Kate has attended Wimbledon throughout her time as a royal, and always wows with her elegant outfits - though of course she missed out on 2020's tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess' Wimbledon fashion moments are always memorable. Fan favourites include her custom-made Emilia Wickstead dress for the 2019 men's finals - teamed with bargain Aldo heels - and her bold yellow Dolce and Gabbana number for 2018's championships.

Wearing Emilia Wickstead at the 2019 tournament

Of course, Kate has already stepped out once at Wimbledon this year, looking beautiful in Alessandra Rich polka dots.

She teamed her dotty skirt with white Jimmy Choo heels, a simple tee, her Smythe blazer and her new Mulberry 'Amberley' bag. We can't wait to see what she wears next!

