Kate Middleton self-isolating at home after coming into contact with COVID sufferer The Duchess of Cambridge will miss out on public engagements

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge is having to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Kate will no longer be able to attend a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral or a tea party at Buckingham Palace with the Duke of Cambridge to mark the NHS' 73rd anniversary on Monday.

A spokesperson said: "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton send out heartwarming card after marking anniversary

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince George stands for the national anthem at first England game

HELLO! understands that Kate has received both her vaccines and was alerted on Friday afternoon and began isolating.

The Duchess' last public outing was to Wimbledon on Friday, where she watched matches on one of the outer courts.

She took lateral flow tests before her engagements at the Euro 2020 match and Wimbledon and both were negative. She also followed the rules throughout Wimbledon about when to wear a mask.

MORE: Prince George in his England football kit is everything ahead of semi-final game

MORE: Exclusive: Princess Diana's dance partner details her wicked sense of humour as he reflects on fond memories

Kate pictured at Wimbledon on Friday

In addition to this, the Duchess tests twice weekly with lateral flow tests as part of the Royal Household testing regime.

Prince William contracted Covid last spring and was able to carry on with telephone and online engagements while he was treated by royal doctors.

The Prince of Wales also caught the virus during the same period, but had milder symptoms although he did lose his sense of smell and taste for a period.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.