Mike Tindall describes the moment he broke up a fight at England's Euro 2020 final "I wouldn't have enjoyed being there if I had had my kids there."

Mike Tindall has revealed that he broke up a fight between fans at the Euro 2020 final and described the scenes walking into Wembley Stadium as a "disgrace".

In the latest episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, he tells co-hosts Alex Payne and James Haskell about his experience at the match that saw England defeated by Italy in a penalty shootout after extra time.

The former rugby star said: "A guy was there the whole time, smashed out of his face, literally didn't watch any of the game anyway, he was just too busy shouting at supporters that they should be standing on their feet, ends up getting into a fight with another one that's straight behind my seat.

READ: Kate Middleton and Prince George's behind-the-scenes video with Tom Cruise shows just how relatable the royals are

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William consoles heartbroken Prince George after Euro 2020 final

"It got to a stage where this guy literally was trying to pile this guy in the face, there was a kid next to us, there was a kid on the other side crying because he couldn't see the game because of all the guys stood in the galley way and I just pulled these guys apart, said to one of them 'What are you doing? Just what are you doing?' And you know, he wandered off, blood all over him. The guy on the floor had blood all over him."

He continued: "I was just like you know these kids, what are they learning about going to a live football game? I was trying to put some balance on it but there wasn't balance, it was just—And then going out and seeing the amount of smashed bottles on the way out, you could feel people being nervous walking out of there.

"We all knew that if England won, it would be the best night ever, if they lost, it's like board up your shops. Why do we have to have that mentality? It's just absolutely ridiculous and it was an unsavoury environment to be in, and as I say, I wouldn't have enjoyed being there if I had had my kids there."

MORE: Prince William consoled England players after Euro 2020 final, Gareth Southgate reveals

MORE: Prince George's adorable moment at Euros has royal fans saying the same thing

Very proud of @EnglandFootball, didn’t go England’s way tonight but this group of players have made a massive step forward and I think we will be competing at tournaments for many years to come! Well done lads! pic.twitter.com/7ms3UhNH9k — mike tindall (@miketindall13) July 11, 2021

Mike shared photos from the ground in a tweet

Speaking about his arrival at the ground, father-of-three Mike said: "If I was there with my kids I would not have been that happy about it. Walking down Wembley Way was a disgrace, the amount of just [expletive], litter, like people who just generally didn't seem to care about anything. It's a small minority, but it's unfortunately the minority that you only remember."

He later added: "I feel it undermines what the England team has done and that's the biggest shame for me, I think they've really galvanised the country after a really bad period and in one night, it feels like it's something broken."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.