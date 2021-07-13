Prince William consoled England players after Euro 2020 final, Gareth Southgate reveals We wonder if the Duke of Cambridge took Prince George to meet the squad?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the football fans to watch the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night.

Sadly, the Three Lions were defeated in a penalty shootout after extra time, and manager Gareth Southgate has revealed that Prince William consoled the players in the dressing-room afterwards.

During a press conference on Monday, Gareth said: "The players are in a really quiet place. The Duke's been down to see them in the dressing room and has rightly thanked them for what they've done."

William and Kate also brought their eldest child, Prince George, to the match and the Duke was spotted comforting his heartbroken son after the final result. We wonder if George got to meet some of his sporting heroes with his dad?

The football-mad Prince has previously been pictured in an England kit in official photos to mark his sixth birthday in 2019, and the Cambridges took George and Charlotte to their first football match to watch Norwich City vs Aston Villa that same year.

Self-confessed Villa fan William previously revealed on That Peter Crouch Podcast in 2020 that he isn't trying to persuade his son to support the same team, saying: "I'm letting him choose his own way. It's about finding what fits for him."

The Cambridges were among the football fans at the Euro 2020 final

The Duke sent a personal tweet to the England team on Sunday night after the result, writing: "Heartbreaking. Congratulations @azzurri on a great victory. @England, you've all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn't our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there's more to come. W."

William, who is the President of the Football Association, also condemned the racist abuse aimed at England players after the final in a personal tweet on Monday, writing: "I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W."

