Kate Middleton and Prince George's behind-the-scenes video with Tom Cruise shows just how relatable the royals are

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George were among the star-studded crowd at Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy on Sunday.

And it seems that even royals can appear a little starstruck as both Prince William and Kate beamed at Hollywood actor, Tom Cruise, as they made their exit from the stadium.

In an Instagram video posted by one fan, who was sat behind the VIPs in the royal box, the Mission Impossible star was spotted politely letting the Cambridges leave their seats first.

Guests in the royal box also included David Beckham and his children, Cruz and Harper, Kate Moss and her daughter, Lila, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie.

Tom, 59, has been shooting in London for his latest film, Mission: Impossible 7, and had quite the weekend, attending both Wimbledon finals, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as the Euro 2020 final and Goodwood Festival of Speed.

William and Kate both smiled at Tom Cruise as they left the stadium

He's no stranger to royalty, having met the late Duke of Edinburgh at a Buckingham Palace dinner to mark the 75th anniversary of the Outward Bound Trust in 2017.

Tom even attended Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 along with his then-wife, Nicole Kidman, and American film director, Steven Spielberg.

Tom Cruise's arrival at Wimbledon got the crowd excited

The Top Gun actor shares two children, Isabella, 28, and Connor, 26, with former wife Nicole, as well as 14-year-old Suri from his marriage to Katie Holmes.

Tom is rumoured to be dating his Mission Impossible co-star, Hayley Atwell, who attended the Wimbledon women's singles final with him on Saturday.

