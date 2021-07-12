Zara and Mike Tindall join Prince William at England's Euro 2020 final The Cambridges were joined by some of their relatives

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their eldest child, Prince George, were among the 60,000 fans at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night.

But the Cambridges weren't the only royals in attendance to watch England's first major final since 1966.

Prince William's cousin-in-law, Mike Tindall, also cheered on Gareth Southgate's squad from the stands.

Sadly, victory wasn't to be as England lost during a nail-biting penalty shootout against Italy.

After the game, former rugby player Mike tweeted a series of photos from inside the ground and wrote: "Very proud of @EnglandFootball, didn't go England’s way tonight but this group of players have made a massive step forward and I think we will be competing at tournaments for many years to come! Well done lads!"

And while she wasn't pictured, Mike was also reportedly joined by his wife, Zara Tindall, for the final. While Prince William, Kate and George sat in the royal box, Mike and Zara joined fans in the crowd.

Mike shared photos on Twitter after the match

Ahead of the game, Mike wished the Three Lions good luck in a video message alongside his fellow The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast co-hosts, Alex Payne and James Haskell.

Mike and Zara at Wimbledon last week

Last week, Mike and Zara stepped out to enjoy a day out at Wimbledon on day nine of the tennis tournament.

The Tindalls became parents for the third time this year, with the birth of their son, Lucas, on 21 March. They also have two daughters, Mia, seven, and three-year-old Lena.

The couple will celebrate their milestone tenth wedding anniversary this month on 30 July. Mike and Zara tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland in 2011.

