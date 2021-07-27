Princess Diana's wedding dress had some serious hidden links to Lady Kitty Spencer's Lady Kitty Spencer was the most beautiful bride...

We are still reeling over the stunning Italian wedding of Lady Kitty Spencer - the niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales - to her billionaire beau Michael Lewis.

The event took place over the weekend in Rome and we are obsessed with all the details; from the decor to the cake. But ultimately, the best part of any wedding is the bride's dress, right? And the model's gown was truly breathtaking.

Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding firework display

As a brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana, there was no doubt what designer she was going to pick. She positively glowed in a Victorian-inspired Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown. The nipped-in silhouette had a full skirt and featured tiny buttons at the back.

Although initially it may seem the dress was very different from her aunt's; if you look closely there were actually a few key similarities you could have missed. First of all, the statement sleeves. Diana's dress by David and Elizabeth Emanuel featured huge puff sleeves. Granted, Kitty's sleeves weren't quite as large as Diana's but they were a key feature of the dress.

Secondly, Diana's dress was arguably most memorable because it had a 25-foot sequin encrusted train - the longest in history! Kitty's wasn't as long, but she too sported an eye-catching, dramatic veil that had some serious length at the back. The 30-year-old pulled her hair back in a sleek style, letting the dazzling design do all the talking.

Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress

Lastly, Diana's dress featured an abundance of lace around the cuffs, the hem and the framing of her veil. Kitty's dress was predominantly made up of intricate lace detail, so this too, could have been a subtle nod to the royal.

Clips of the bride's beautiful gown were shared on Instagram on Sunday by Dolce & Gabbana - showing Kitty being fitted in the white dress as well as five other stunning outfits.

The Italian designers also spoke to Tatler about the making of the dress, saying: "For the main dress she wanted to keep a fairly traditional, clean cut, but at the same time she desired to have a timeless allure."