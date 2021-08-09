Royal fans react to Kate Middleton's sweet photo of Princess Charlotte The six-year-old was pictured holding a butterfly

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a new photo of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, on Saturday and royal fans have been reacting to the sweet image.

Mum Kate posted three new photos she took recently in Norfolk as the family-of-five participated in the Big Butterfly Count.

The shot of Charlotte shows the six-year-old gently holding a Red Admiral butterfly in the palm of her hand in what appears to be a lavender field.

Exclusive: Prince William and Kate's summer staycation in Cornwall revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: George and Charlotte help Prince William launch marathon with countdown

Many royal fans took to the comments on social media to praise the Duchess for her photography skills, with one writing: "What a gorgeous picture of Princess Charlotte! The DoC is really talented. So glad to see this beautiful girl learning to appreciate & love nature since a very young age, this is how you make a difference with new generations."

Another said: "Beautiful Princess Charlotte. So gentle with the butterfly. Such wonderful photos. The Duchess of Cambridge is a great photographer."

A third added: "How beautiful. Photos are amazing."

Princess Charlotte holds a Red Admiral butterfly in the photo taken by Kate

Kate has long expressed her love for photography and takes the official photographs of her children to mark occasions such as their birthdays or first day at school.

Last year, the Duchess launched a community photography project, Hold Still, in which she asked the public to share images of their life in lockdown. The moving images have since been displayed at the National Portrait Gallery and have been compiled into a book.

MORE: Princess Charlotte looks adorable in her lace-trim T-shirt - and it costs just £6

MORE: Kate Middleton completed this tough challenge with dad Michael before she became a royal

The Duchess took some stunning photos of butterflies

Many of Prince William and Kate's followers on Twitter also responded to the new photos by sharing their own pictures of butterflies that they had taken.

Captioning the photos, the Duke and Duchess wrote: "We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK.

The Duchess has a keen eye for photography

"@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain.

"Hopefully you can beat last year's total, @savebutterflies."

The Cambridges are currently enjoying some quality time with Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, and three-year-old Prince Louis during the school holidays. HELLO! exclusively revealed that the family-of-five enjoyed a staycation on the Isles of Scilly for the second year running.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.