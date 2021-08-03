Exclusive: Prince William and Kate's summer staycation in Cornwall revealed The Cambridges enjoyed a holiday on the Isles of Scilly

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have once again opted for a summer holiday staycation this year, like thousands of other families.

HELLO! can exclusively reveal that Prince William, Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, enjoyed a break on the Isles of Scilly.

It comes after the family-of-five were spotted cycling around Tresco Island in 2020 – the only one of the five inhabited islands that is privately-owned.

READ: Royal summer holidays! Kate Middleton, the Queen and more's travel plans

Loading the player...

WATCH: George hugs William and Kate after England score

While the Cambridges have enjoyed holidays abroad in the past, including the Caribbean island of Mustique, it seems they've made lasting memories with their children on home soil, by deciding to return to the Isles of Scilly again this summer.

William also holidayed in Tresco as a child with his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and his brother, Prince Harry, back in 1989.

The Isles of Scilly are renowned for their incredible beaches

The family would have also been able to explore the other islands of St Mary's, St Martin's, Bryher and St Agnes via "tripper" boats. The Cornish islands are renowned for their stunning sandy beaches and their clear blue waters.

MORE: Kate Middleton to take on new role after Prince Harry steps down

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's secret getaway after anniversary revealed

The Cambridges are enjoying quality time with their children during the school holidays

In July, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall carried out an official three-day visit to Devon and Cornwall, visiting St Mary's Island and Bryher Island in the Isles of Scilly.

It was also a big month for Prince George, who turned eight on 22 July. William and Kate shared a new photo of their eldest son beaming as he sat on the hood of a Land Rover Defender - a vehicle that became synonymous with his late great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.