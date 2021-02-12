Prince George and Princess Charlotte's routine set to change next week The young royals are pupils at Thomas's Battersea school

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been juggling their royal duties and homeschooling their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during England's third lockdown.

But from Monday 15 February, Prince William and Kate won't have to try and get their heads around Year 3 Maths for a week as while the children enjoy the February half-term break.

George, seven, and Charlotte, five, attend Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London but have been learning remotely from the Cambridges' Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, since the start of the new term in January.

During the first national lockdown in April 2020, William and Kate made a surprising parenting confession during an interview with BBC Breakfast.

The couple gave an insight into how the family spent Easter with George, Charlotte and two-year-old Prince Louis.

"Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean," Kate said of their homeschooling.

We wonder if the Duke and Duchess will keep up their children's lessons this time around during February half-term.

The Cambridges during a festive family outing in December 2020

In January, Kate joined parents for a frank discussion on family life in lockdown during a video call.

During a quick-fire question session, she admitted that parenting in a pandemic was "exhausting".

The mother-of-three later added during the call: "I think as parents you've the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives would have perhaps supported us and helped us with.

"I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror, seeing mum cutting hair.

"We've had to become a teacher - and I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything but at the end of the day I do feel exhausted."

William and Kate have been residing at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall

The Cambridges, who usually spent most of the year living at their Kensington Palace abode in London, often spend the school holidays at Anmer Hall, which is close to the Queen's private Sandringham estate.

During February's half-term holiday in 2020, William revealed that he and Kate had spent the week lambing with the children in Norfolk.

In 2016, the Cambridges took their eldest children on their first skiing holiday in the French Alps. The couple released adorable family photos of their break, with George and Charlotte wrapped up in snowsuits.

