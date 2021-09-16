Princess Beatrice highlights baby bump during special appearance The royal mum-to-be is due to give birth in the coming weeks

Princess Beatrice looked glowing as she made a special outing ahead of her baby's birth.

The royal mum-to-be, 33, visited Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, Russell House, in Huddersfield last week to celebrate the tenth anniversary of its building.

In photos shared by the charity on Thursday, Beatrice can be seen meeting families, children and staff, and she buried a time capsule in the garden, which included a letter that she had written, as well as a letter from a Forget Me Not mum, a child's handprint, and some photos of Russell House.

READ: Sarah Ferguson gushes about being a grandmother in heartfelt open letter to Beatrice and Eugenie

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice speaks exclusively to Giovanna Fletcher and HELLO!

In a rare tweet from her own account, Beatrice said: "What a remarkable 10 years it's been and a wonderful centre at Russell House for the community."

The Princess, who is expecting her first child with husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in the coming weeks, dressed her baby bump in a camel belted coat and a black fit and flare dress. She accessorised her look with a pair of Gucci star loafers and one of her signature velvet headbands in dark green.

We were absolutely delighted to welcome @yorkiebea to a special garden party last week to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Russell House.



She met some of our families, supporters, staff and volunteers & buried a time capsule in our garden!https://t.co/EOlGQLyQnZ#FMN10Years pic.twitter.com/sKicPGaKhr — ForgetMeNotChildren (@ForgetMNotChild) September 16, 2021

Beatrice met children, families and staff during her visit

In a statement on the charity's website, Beatrice said: "In the last ten years, the charity has supported over 800 families – I am simply lost for words as to the difference that this support has made to so many lives.

“When people ask me why I became the Patron of this amazing charity, I only have to explain how much of an important part of the community Russell House and the charity has become. And how much of a momentous achievement it is for us to be stood here today celebrating 10 years of supporting that community."

MORE: Pregnant Princess Beatrice rocks bargain H&M hairband in stunning pictures

MORE: Princess Beatrice writes rare personal tweet to congratulate 'inspiring' Emma Raducanu

The royal became patron of Forget Me Not Children's Hospice in 2013 after officially opening Russell House the previous year.

In July, it was announced that Beatrice will also judge the charity's annual summer art competition, which asked children to draw or paint a picture of its mascot, Russell Bear.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.