Princes Beatrice shows off growing baby bump during public appearance The royal is due to give birth to her first child in the autumn

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first baby together in the autumn, and during a public engagement the royal showed off her growing baby bump.

MORE: Royal love stories: how 14 couples met and fell in love

The expectant mum attended a women's empowerment event hosted by LaPorsche Thomas. She attended as part of her role as Vice President of Partnerships & Strategy at Afiniti.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pregnant Princess Beatrice shares heartfelt message ahead of wedding anniversary

LaPorsche paid tribute to her close friend, writing: "Her in all of her official princessness and me in all of my queendom! You all may know her as Princess Beatrice York of the British Royal Family. As for me, she's known as 'Girl Bea.'"

She added: "Leave it to me to accidently become homegirls with a whole princess in line for the throne."

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in the photos, in which she wore a dotted black dress, that perfectly highlighted her blossoming bump.

Royal fans also loved the photo, as one commented: "HRH looks lovely as ever. You too. The Princess and her bump are the best pics I could wish to see this weekend, thanks for sharing!"

Her in all of her official princessness and me in all of my queendom!

You all may know her as Princess Beatrice York of the British Royal Family As for me, she's known as "Girl Bea." Leave it to me to accidently become homegirls with a whole princess in line for the throne.👑 pic.twitter.com/YczRAPcEid — LaPorsche (@laporschespeaks) July 31, 2021

Beatrice looked amazing

The Princess is a patron of many charities, and she recently announced her role as a judge for the Forget Me Now Children's Hospice's annual art contest.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson's symbolic wedding gift to Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank

MORE: Why Princess Beatrice's breathtaking royal wedding dress made history

Forget Me Not Children's Hospice is asking children to draw or paint a picture of its mascot, Russell Bear, celebrating his tenth birthday.

Beatrice will choose her favourite pictures and announce the winners by 9 September 2021.

She said: "I'm really looking forward to judging the Forget Me Not Summer Art Competition this year. It was such a pleasure last year and I can't wait to see all your beautiful pictures. Good luck!"

When she announced last year's winners, she spoke about her wedding to Edoardo for the first time.

The couple are expecting their first child this autumn

After showing a drawing of a wedding by a child called Chloe, Beatrice said: "Russell Bear at a wedding. I mean Chloe, do you think this might be my wedding?

"Because I had the chance to get married this summer, and it was so much fun. But I am not sure I looked as smart as Russell Bear does in his outfit. So thank you so much Chloe for your incredible entry."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.