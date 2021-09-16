Pregnant Princess Beatrice rocks bargain H&M hairband in stunning pictures

Fiona Ward
Princess Beatrice looked beautiful as she was seen out and about in London with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this week - did you spot her H&M hairband?
Princess Beatrice has been pictured on a select few occasions since announcing her pregnancy in May, and we're loving her maternity outfits!
Most recently, she was snapped heading out on a date night in London with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - and she added a regal touch to her look with a gorgeous bejewelled headband.
We've since found out that Beatrice's new head candy is a bargain buy from H&M - though sadly, it dates back to 2019 so it's no longer available to buy.
The pictures, published by the MailOnline, saw the Princess stepping out in a flattering black dress, her favourite embroidered Gucci loafers and her beautiful velvet duster jacket from & Other Stories. For an extra chic touch, she added her beautiful Chanel tweed bag, worn cross-body.
Both Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie love embellished hairbands - as does the Duchess of Cambridge, who traditionally opts for more simple velvet headpieces, but has also sported a glittering Zara number in the past.
While the Princess' H&M headpiece is sadly sold out, there is a braided band in stock that we reckon she would love. Alternatively, we've spotted a similar style at ASOS for just £4.40 in the sale, and a gorgeous version at Etsy.
Beatrice is thought to be expecting her baby in October, after she spoke exclusively to HELLO! for our Back to School digital issue in August - revealing that she would have a "new baby in the house" in a couple of months' time.
Princess Beatrice is currently expecting her first child
Talking to our guest editor Giovanna Fletcher about looking ahead to school years, she said: "It's a great question. I was thinking about this as well, that if any child, any bonus son, or future babies that are on their way, are lucky enough to be diagnosed with dyslexia, I feel incredibly grateful to have tools such as the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity to be able to tap into, to give them that extra support.
"My husband's also dyslexic so we'll see whether we're having this conversation in a couple of months' time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift."
