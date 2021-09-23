Prince William's secret outing as Kate Middleton dazzles at reception Sadly it was not a night of celebrations for the Duke of Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge enjoyed an evening out as his wife Kate hosted a reception at St James's Palace on Wednesday.

Prince William was among the crowd watching his beloved football team Aston Villa play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The father-of-three looked tense at points during the match and was pictured clasping his fingers to his lips as he sat alongside Aston Villa bosses. Sadly, Villa lost 4-3 to the home team after a nail-biting penalty shoot-out.

READ: Kate Middleton looks so glamorous in gorgeous white dress during royal outing

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William consoles Prince George after Euro 2020 final

Meanwhile, the Duchess hosted a reception to thank the partners of her photographic community project, Hold Still. Kate wowed in a white blazer-style dress with a pleated skirt from Self Portrait for the evening event.

William, who is the President of the Football Association (FA), brought eldest child, Prince George, eight, to watch his first England game during the Euro 2020 tournament in the summer.

William looked tense throughout moments during the match

Kate and George also joined William also attended the final at Wembley Stadium, but heartbreakingly, England were defeated by Italy during a penalty shoot-out.

The Duke was spotted consoling his young son from their seats after the final result, and also brought George down to meet the England players in the dressing room, where he delivered a heartfelt talk to Gareth Southgate's squad.

MORE: Prince Harry describes the Queen and Prince Philip as the 'most adorable couple'

MORE: Prince William reveals why he and Kate feel so 'at home' in Norfolk

Kate hosted a reception at St James's Palace

George and his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, attended their first football match with their parents as they watched Aston Villa against Norwich City in October 2019.

William has previously explained why he supports Aston Villa, despite not being from the Midlands, telling Gary Lineker in 2015 that the decision dates back to his childhood.

The Prince revealed: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.