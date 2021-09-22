Prince Harry describes the Queen and Prince Philip as the 'most adorable couple' The Duke of Sussex shared a close bond with his late grandfather

The Duke of Sussex described the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, as the "most adorable couple," as he paid tribute to his late grandfather in a new BBC One documentary.

Speaking about his grandparents' 73-year marriage on Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, Prince Harry says: "The two of them together were just the most adorable couple, and I don't know if anyone's ever described them as adorable, but to me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees, you have two individuals who were very much in love and both who at a very young age, dedicated their life to service.

"The places that these two travelled, the things that they saw, the experiences they went through, that is an incredible bond between two people."

Princess Elizabeth met naval officer Philip when the pair were teenagers and exchanged letters during the Second World War. The couple's engagement was officially announced on 9 July 1947 and the pair married on 20 November later that year.

Elizabeth and Philip welcomed their eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, in 1948 and 1950 respectively, before Elizabeth became Queen in 1952.

They went on to welcome Prince Andrew in 1960, followed by their youngest son and child, Prince Edward, in 1964.

Elizabeth and Philip on their wedding day in 1947

The Queen celebrated her 73rd wedding anniversary with the Duke in November 2020, with Buckingham Palace sharing a photo of the couple looking at a handmade card from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children.

Prince Philip passed away peacefully at the age of 99 in Windsor on 9 April 2021.

The BBC documentary was filmed in early 2021 and was originally conceived as part of the Duke's 100th birthday celebrations. It was altered after Philip's death, and now features interviews with his family recorded before and after his passing.

All of the Queen and Philip's children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – took part, as well as the couple's adult grandchildren.

Princess Eugenie also says of her grandparents in the programme: "They're one of the most remarkable couples the world will ever see and granny has been able to be the person she is with the support and love from grandpa."

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, airs Wednesday 22 September at 9pm on BBC One.

