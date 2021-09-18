Prince William has fans in giggles over relatable video clip

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke of Cambridge has written about what sparked his idea for The Earthshot Prize and shared a teaser clip on social media on Friday.

The 15-second clip showed Prince William using a typewriter and royal fans couldn't help but notice a little quirk about his typing skills.

One Instagram user said of the Duke: "I love that you type with just your index fingers..."

WATCH: Prince William showcases his typewriting skills

Another wrote: "So cute to see him typing with one finger.... so relatable to our generation."

A third said: "Haha love the two finger typing! As does everyone by the looks of the comments lol."

While William's touch-typing skills might need some work, he is passionate about tackling climate change.

In an introduction to Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet, Prince William speaks about the early conversations that led to the creation of The Earthshot Prize and why President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot programme, which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon, was behind his inspiration.

The winners will be announced at London's Alexandra Palace on 17 October

William writes in the book's introduction: "The rich wildlife that I saw thriving on that visit struck a real chord. The community conservancy model is a prime example of how a simple, positive solution can have wide-reaching benefits for both humans and nature.

"Most importantly of all, it is a success story that can be replicated and scaled. I wanted to find a way to bottle that innovation and community spirit and mass-produce it globally."

Jason Knauf, CEO of The Royal Foundation said: "The challenge The Duke set himself was 'What is the maximum positive personal contribution I can make in the next ten years in the fight against climate change? What am I going to do in the next decade that means I can look my children in the eye and say that I did my bit?' Every aspect of the Prize bears the stamp of his contribution."

Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet, £16, Amazon

William launched The Earthshot Prize in October 2020, which aims to inspire collective action around our unique ability to innovate, problem solve and ultimately repair our planet.

Every year from 2021 until the end of the decade, winners in five categories will each receive £1 million to be used for their solutions after being picked by a judging panel consisting of the Duke and leading figures.

On Friday, William unveiled the inaugural 15 finalists for the Prize on YouTube.

Earthshot: How to Save our Planet will be released on 30 September.

