The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall carried out a surprise visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday to thank key workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prince Charles, 71, was pictured wearing a face mask for the first time in public as he stepped out of the car upon his and Camilla's arrival at the Ulster Museum.

And the blue cotton face covering has a sweet nod to the causes the couple care about.

WATCH: Charles and Camilla's surprise visit to Northern Ireland

A tweet from Clarence House on the day read: "The face masks worn today were made by seamstresses who have been supported through the Turquoise Mountain Textiles programme.

"Charity Turquoise Mountain was set up by The Prince of Wales in 2006 to protect heritage at risk and to provide training and jobs around the world."

Charles arriving at the Ulster Museum in Belfast

The masks, which are being sold for £6.50 each on Turquoise Mountain's website, support artisans in need and the wider Myanmar community. The website adds: "For every mask sold, we will donate one to vulnerable communities in Yangon."

Camilla, 73, opted for a green patterned face covering to coordinate with her dark green coat and spotty dress.

Camilla wore a green design

During their visit to the Ulster Museum, Charles and Camilla also met nurses and midwives, who completed their training early to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prince then travelled to food and grocery distributor Henderson Foodservice in County Antrim, in recognition of their efforts during the crisis and the unprecedented demand they faced.

Meanwhile, the Duchess visited Belfast and Lisburn Women's Aid, where she spoke of her concern for women affected by domestic violence, particularly during lockdown.

