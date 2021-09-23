Prince Edward and Sophie visit the Queen's Northern Ireland home

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited the Queen's official Northern Ireland residence on Wednesday, as they attended a special event.

Prince Edward, 57, and Sophie, 56, were guests of honour at Hillsborough Castle for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's 50th Annual British Isle and Mediterranean Region Conference (BIMR).

READ: Lady Louise Windsor delights royal fans in first TV interview

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles recalls fun childhood with Prince Philip

Photos were shared on Twitter by the Northern Ireland Assembly Branch of the CPA, with a caption that read: "We were delighted to welcome The Earl and Countess of Wessex to our farewell dinner at Hillsborough Castle yesterday evening. We've had a wonderful few days at @CPA_UK @CPA_BIMR & this was certainly one of our highlights. #bimr2021."

Our Chairperson @WmHumphreyDUP hosted a farewell dinner yesterday evening at Hillsborough Castle for delegates attending the @CPA_UK @CPA_BIMR conference.



We were delighted to be joined by our very special guests, The Earl and Countess of Wessex. #bimr2021

1/2 pic.twitter.com/uAqpvByuEH — Northern Ireland Assembly Branch of the CPA (@NIA_CPA) September 23, 2021

The Wessexes attended a reception at Hillsborough Castle

While the Earl donned a black suit with a patterned tie, the Countess looked elegant in a black and white polka dot midi dress with sheer sleeves from Carolina Herrera, pairing it with a pair of court shoes.

The couple's visit came as they appeared in the BBC One documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which aired on Wednesday.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex reveals surprising unknown detail about Prince Philip

MORE: Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and the Queen's cousins visit Chelsea Flower Show - best photos

Sophie spoke of her late father-in-law's hobbies, revealing: "Cooking is something that I love talking to him about. And he loves watching cookery programmes. Hairy Bikers I think is one of his favourites."

Meanwhile, Edward recalled fond childhood memories with the Duke, saying: "I used to go out with my father fishing and I can't quite remember at which point I was then given charge of the oars but I then had to very quickly learn how to row a boat."

Polka dot stretch-crepe maxi dress, £2,140, Carolina Herrera

The Wessexes' eldest child, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, also made her interview debut during the programme as she paid tribute to her grandfather and spoke about following in his footsteps with her talent for carriage driving.

Earlier this week, Edward and Sophie joined the Princess Royal and the Queen's cousins for the opening day of the Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.