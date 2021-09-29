Kate Middleton's red carpet gown has royal fans saying the same thing The royal looked stunning in a Jenny Packham creation

The Duchess of Cambridge attended Tuesday's James Bond film premiere at the Royal Albert Hall and dressed to the nines in a stunning gold Jenny Packham creation.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla wow at James Bond premiere with William and Charles - best photos

The embellished gown perfectly hugged her toned figure and featured a gorgeous cape that draped her arms.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge wows on the red carpet at James Bond world premiere

Kate's efforts didn't go unnoticed, with many fans labelling her a "Bond girl" and calling her look "iconic".

READ: Duchess Camilla's Princess Elsa moment at Bond premiere in Bruce Oldfield gown

RELATED: What Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and more royals travel with in their cars

"Kate has totally owned the red carpet," one commented underneath the photo shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their Instagram account.

The Duchess looked stunning at the red carpet event on Tuesday

"Absolutely iconic," wrote another, whilst a third remarked: "What a fashion MOMENT for the Duchess of Cambridge tonight."

"Golden Goddess," another fan added.

Kate and William were on a double royal date night as they were joined by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the No Time To Die world premiere.

The royals met with senior film executives and the film's director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, as well as some of the cast including 007 star, Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Lashana Lynch.

Kate's cape was just as stunning as the gown

Lashana, in particular, seemed to love the Duchess' look. She was pictured with a shocked expression whilst meeting Kate inside the Albert Hall ahead of the film's screening.

A number of celebrities were also in attendance, with Geri Horner and her husband Christian walking the red carpet, as well as tennis star Emma Raducanu and Clara Amfo.

Health care workers and members of the armed forces were also invited to the screening to celebrate and thank them for their extraordinary contribution to the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.