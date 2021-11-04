Prince Charles' photo with Leonardo DiCaprio has royal fans saying the same thing The pair met at a sustainable fashion installation

Prince Charles delighted royal fans on Wednesday when he was photographed with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio at a special event with fashion designer Stella McCartney - but even more so when the picture was posted on Clarence House's official Instagram account.

"Designer @StellaMcCartney was showcasing a sustainable fashion installation at @kelvingrove_artgallery today. The Prince of Wales was introduced to actor and environment advocate @leonardodicaprio, who was also visiting the installation. #COP26," the captioned read.

Fans loved the picture, in which Leo can be seen smiling at both Prince Charles and Stella, whilst Charles looks at him.

"Love Leo's face here. He looks like the one who's star struck!" one noted, whilst a second added: "Leo is fangirling."

Leonardo and Charles shook hands at the exhibition

"What a lovely photo! Have never seen Leo so star-struck before, it's really endearing! Gosh, Stella McCartney is so beautiful," commented another.

Whilst fans were lucky to get a glimpse of Charles and Leo together, their conversation will remain between them. The pair chatted privately as they were given a guided tour of Stella's sustainable exhibit at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow by the designer herself.

The future King was attending the event as part of the COP26 summit where actor Leonardo was spotted.

Fans noted that the actor looked star-struck when meeting royalty

The Wolf of Wall Street star is a climate change campaigner, working on a number of documentaries about animal poaching and the environment, and was appointed a United Nations representative on climate change in 2014.

Charles and Leonardo viewed the items on display in the gallery including luxury handbags made from vegan, lab-grown mushroom leather and futuristic vegan football boots which the designer created in collaboration with Manchester United star Paul Pogba and Adidas.

The actor was a guest of Stella's and the trio spoke together for around ten minutes before the designer joined a live discussion with industry experts about stopping the use of animal leather and fur.