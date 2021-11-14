The Queen to MISS Remembrance Sunday service due to back sprain The monarch, 95, is "disappointed" to miss the service

The Queen has pulled out of Sunday's Remembrance Sunday service due to a back injury.

A statement issued by Buckingham Palace read: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.

"As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by The Prince of Wales. His Royal Highness, along with The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will be present at the Cenotaph today as planned."

READ: Duchesses Kate and Camilla reunite with Countess Sophie at the Festival of Remembrance

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles reassures well wisher about the Queen's health

It is understood it is a recent sprain and there were concerns over the impact of a car journey and a period of standing on her recovery. The Queen is said to be deeply disappointed over her absence and she will remain at Windsor Castle.

It would have been the monarch's first public appearance since her overnight hospital stay last month.

The Queen has only missed six other Cenotaph ceremonies during her reign: on four occasions when she was on overseas visits to Ghana in 1961, Brazil in 1968, Kenya in 1983 and South Africa in 1999. She was not present during the 1959 and 1963 services as she was pregnant with her two youngest children.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla make touching change to social media accounts

MORE: Prince Charles reveals beautiful garden in new photo in honour of his 73rd birthday

The senior royals at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday

Her Majesty has recently returned to Windsor Castle, following a stay at Sandringham. The monarch is thought to have flown back to the Berkshire royal residence by helicopter.

The royal was told to rest for two weeks following an overnight hospital stay last month, with doctors advising her that she can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time.

The Queen also missed the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall led the senior royals in attendance at the event, including Prince William, Kate, Prince Edward and Sophie.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.