Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla make touching change to social media accounts The Queen has also made changes

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are among the members of the royal family to make a touching change to their social media accounts.

Prince William and Kate have temporarily changed their profile photos on Instagram and Twitter to mark Armistice Day on 11 November and Remembrance Sunday on 14 November.

The new image shows a single red poppy printed with the number 100 to mark the Royal British Legion's centenary.

WATCH: The royal family marks Remembrance Sunday 2020

Clarence House followed suit, changing its profile picture to a photo of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall taken when they helped to launch the RBL's Poppy Appeal for 2021.

Prince Charles and Camilla met with a group of ten collectors at Clarence House, who each represent a decade as the RBL marks its milestone anniversary.

William and Kate's new profile photo features a poppy

The Prince said of the Poppy Appeal: "This year, we warmly welcome the return of Poppy Appeal collectors to our communities. My wife and I are immensely proud to launch the Poppy Appeal in this seminal year and we invite the nation to come together and, once again, wear a poppy in support of our Armed Forces community. After all, every poppy counts."

Charles and Camilla meeting RBL's Poppy Appeal collectors

The royal family's official accounts, meanwhile, updated its display photos to a moving side profile of the Queen, taken during a previous Remembrance Day service. Her Majesty, wearing a black hat and coat with a splay of poppies pinned to a diamond bow brooch, looks visibly emotional.

While the Queen has cancelled an appearance at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday 13 November, Buckingham Palace said has said the monarch intends to be present for the Remembrance Sunday service on 14 November.

Her Majesty returned to Windsor Castle on Tuesday after taking a private break at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

