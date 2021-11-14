Prince Charles reveals beautiful garden in new photo in honour of his 73rd birthday Happy Birthday to the Prince of Wales!

Prince Charles marked his 73rd birthday on Sunday with the release of a new photo taken at his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire.

The future king looked dapper in a blue pinstripe suit, light blue tie, dotted pocket square, and a purple flower on his lapel as he posed on a bench with a smile on his face against the backdrop of verdant gardens at his home. The beautiful new photo was taken in the summer, according to Clarence House.

Charles will spend his birthday attending the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph.

He will lay a wreath on the top step of the Cenotaph on the Queen’s behalf as she watches from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building.

Charles began placing one on his mother’s behalf in 2017, with the change seen as a subtle shift of head-of-state duties.

Her Majesty has kept a low-profile the last few weeks on the advice of her doctors, who suggested she spend time resting and only undertaking light, desk-based duties.

Prince Charles turned 73 on Sunday

However, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the monarch will attend the annual ceremony, saying in a statement: "The Queen will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday 14th November. As in previous years, Her Majesty will view the Service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building.

"Mindful of her doctors' recent advice, The Queen has decided not to attend the General Synod Service and Opening Session on Tuesday 16th November. The Earl of Wessex will attend as planned."

The Queen has missed several engagements due to her health

On Thursday, Charles shared an update on his mother's health as he left a branch of NatWest bank in south London after an engagement for the Prince's Trust.

One man asked him: "Prince Charles. How is your mother?" The heir to the throne gave him an encouraging pat on the arm, and appeared to say: "She's alright, thank you."

