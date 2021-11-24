Mike Tindall opens up about son Lucas' royal christening and reveals cute detail The baby boy was christened alongside cousin August Philip Brooksbank

Mike Tindall has opened up about his son Lucas' royal christening, which took place on Sunday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

Speaking on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast on the latest episode which was released on Wednesday, he told his co-presenter Alex Payne: "I had a great weekend, a great few days."

WATCH: Mike Tindall enjoys day out at Twickenham Stadium ahead of joint royal christenings

He continued: "We had the christening on Sunday, it was lovely. It was a lovely day."

Asked by Alex if Lucas had enjoyed "dunking", Mike revealed that he had helped his son get ready for the big day by taking him swimming earlier in the morning.

"He did actually," he said, before adding: "I took him swimming in the morning, I think I readied him for it, he was quite looking forward to it but then the water was coming out..."

Zara and Mike pictured after the birth of Lena

Lucas was christened alongside his cousin August Philip Brooksbank.

While there were concerns that the Queen, 95, may not be able to make it due to the sprained back that caused her to miss the Remembrance Sunday service, she returned to royal duties in the week and Buckingham Palace has confirmed she was able to attend her great-grandsons' christening.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were photographed together on their way to the chapel, while Zara and Mike Tindall arrived separately.

The couple recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary

While the family gathering was a joyous occasion for the Queen on a difficult weekend, just a day later it was revealed that Jack had lost his father George on Thursday, three days before the christening.

In Tuesday's Daily Telegraph, the Brooksbank family placed a notice that read: "Brooksbank, George. Died on 18th November. "Loved all the good things in life but especially his wife, friends, boys, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

"Private family cremation, memorial details to be announced."