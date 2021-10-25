Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall confirms exciting news - details The former rugby player is going on tour

Rugby fans will be delighted to learn that Mike Tindall has confirmed the news that he will be touring with the world’s most popular rugby podcast - The Good, The Bad And The Rugby.

Taking to Instagram to announce share the exciting update, Zara Tindall's husband posted a photo of himself alongside fellow hosts Alex Payne and James Haskell. The trio were wearing suits and smiling whilst Mike held onto a rugby ball.

The retired sportsman captioned the image: "Not sure how this has come about but we are going out and about around the UK. #3bestfriends #nowwearetouring."

Sharing further details of the tour, Mike said: "Since launching The Good, The Bad And The Rugby podcast, we’ve all become even closer, through the stories we’ve shared ourselves and the stories our guests have shared.

Mike Tindall will be touring the UK with the podcast

"Now we can’t wait to get on the road, with more tales from our rugby lives, and to meet our listeners – and maybe hear a few stories from them."

Episodes of the podcast have featured glimpses into each of the men’s lives – earlier this year, Mike announced his son’s dramatic birth on the bathroom floor, alongside guest appearances from some of the rugby world’s biggest stars.

Former rugby player Mike is joined by Alex Payne and James Haskell

Mike tied the knot with the Queen's eldest granddaughter, Zara, back in 2011.

They now share three children: Mia, younger daughter Lena, three, and six-month-old Lucas.

THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE RUGBY - TOUR DATES



Fri April 29 – SHEFFIELD, City Hall

Sun May 1 – LIVERPOOL, Empire Theatre

Tues May 3 – EDINBURGH, Usher Hall

Weds May 4 – CARDIFF, St David’s Hall

Thurs May 5 – NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall

Fri May 6 – MANCHESTER, Bridgewater Hall

Weds May 11 – NOTTINGHAM, Royal Concert Hall

Sat May 14 – PLYMOUTH, Plymouth Pavilions

Sun May 15 – SWANSEA, Swansea Arena

Weds May 18 – DUBLIN, 3Olympia Theatre

Sun May 22 – OXFORD, New Theatre

Fri May 27 – LONDON, London Palladium

Sat May 28 – BIRMINGHAM, The Alexandra

Tues May 31 – BATH, The Forum

Weds June 1 – SOUTHEND, Cliffs Pavilion

Tickets go on sale on Friday October 29 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

