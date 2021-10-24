Zara Tindall's husband Mike makes surprising announcement

Mike Tindall delighted his fans when he took to Instagram on Sunday to announce some exciting news. The dad-of-three posted a photo that showed him alongside his fellow presenters on their hit podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

The picture showed Mike, Alex Payne and James Haskell wearing suits and smiling whilst Mike held onto a rugby ball.

The retired sportsman captioned the image: "Not sure how this has come about but we are going out and about around the UK. #3bestfriends #nowwearetouring."

The 43-year-old went on: "More details to be announced tomorrow 10am, you can hit the link in my bio to sign up for more info and pre-sale access!"

The link went to a sign-up form below a photo of a rugby ball on which Monday's date, 25-10-2021, was printed.

Mike's followers were clearly pleased by the news, with hundreds rushing to 'Like' the post and one writing: "Ooooooh yes Gents…… this sounds very much like it could be a fun night out" while others posted clapping emojis in response.

The star shared his news with fans on Instagram

The former rugby player was out and about with his seven-year-old daughter Mia last weekend, and it looked like the pair had a lot of fun.

They visited the Howl'o'ween experience at Chessington World of Adventures alongside a number of celebrities and their families, including Loose Women's Linda Robson, actress and presenter Claire Sweeney and celebrity chef Tom Kerridge.

Pictures showed Mike and Mia posing in a Halloween green pumpkin display as they beamed at the camera.

Mike enjoyed an autumnal day out with daughter Mia

Mike tied the knot with the Queen's eldest granddaughter, Zara, back in 2011.

They now share three children: Mia, younger daughter Lena, three, and six-month-old Lucas.

Updating his friends on the family's summer at the start of season two of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, he said: "I managed to get away with the fam, we went down to France, which was lovely."

