Mike Tindall talks renewing wedding vows with wife Zara after milestone anniversary

Mike Tindall revealed he would renew his wedding vows with wife Zara, with whom he celebrated his tenth anniversary in July.

The former rugby union star, 43, appeared on a special one-off episode of Loose Women last week to mark International Men's Day.

The subject of marriage and relationships came up during the show and host Vernon Kay asked Mike if he'd ever renew his vows. The father-of-three said: "Yeah I think I would. Once you've gone through what you describe, a marriage or long-term relationship… it can't just always be roses and rainbows, when you have children."

Mike and Zara married on 30 July 2011 in a beautiful summer service at Canongate Kirk, Edinburgh. The bride wowed in an ivory silk dress designed by the Queen's couturier Stewart Parvin and she borrowed the Meander tiara, previously worn by her mother, Princess Anne.

The couple are believed to have marked their milestone anniversary privately earlier this summer. Mike also revealed on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, that the family-of-five enjoyed a holiday in France as well as visiting the Queen at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Mike and Zara celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in July

Sports star Mike appeared on the Loose Men panel alongside TV and radio presenter Ore Oduba and comedian Iain Stirling last Thursday.

His appearance came just days before he and wife Zara celebrated the christening of their son, Lucas, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor on Sunday.

The Queen was among the guests for Lucas' joint christening with second cousin, August Brooksbank – the son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Mike and Zara are also parents to Mia, seven, and three-year-old Lena.

