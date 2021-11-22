Princess Eugenie's father-in-law's family pay touching tribute following his death Jack Brooksbank's dad, George Brooksbank, passed away on Thursday

The family of Princess Eugenie's father-in-law, George Brooksbank, have paid a touching tribute to him following his death.

Jack Brooksbank's dad, George, passed away on Thursday at the age of 72, just three days before the christening of his grandson August.

In Tuesday's Daily Telegraph, the Brooksbank family placed a notice that read: "Brooksbank, George. Died on 18th November. "Loved all the good things in life but especially his wife, friends, boys, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

"Private family cremation, memorial details to be announced."

George tragically passed away just days before his grandson August's christening, which took place at the Royal Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

August, who was born in February, shared the christening with his second cousin Lukas Tindall, the youngest son of Mike and Zara Tindall, who was born earlier in the year.

Princess Eugenie's father-in-law George Brooksbank passed away on Thursday

George had been ill for some time and is said to have never fully recovered after catching coronavirus last year.

In June last year, Eugenie thanked NHS staff for saving Mr Brooksbank’s life after he fell ill with Covid-19.

At the time, Eugenie, her husband, mother-in-law Nicola and brother-in-law Tom were warned to prepare for the worst when Mr Brooksbank was put on a ventilator for five weeks.

George Brooksbank passed away aged 72

"George came back home to us the other day, so happy and as the miracle man, as he called himself," she wrote. He was in hospital for nine weeks.

A source told MailOnline that Mr Brooksbank was not the same after contracting Covid and had been unwell for some time, but that it was "wonderful" he was able to meet his grandson.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on 9 February at London's Portland Hospital. Old Etonian Mr Brooksbank, who attended Eugenie and Jack's wedding in 2018, was a retired chartered accountant and company director.

