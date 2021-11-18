Mike Tindall to open up about mental health on Loose Women special The sports star shares three children with Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall is set to join the panel of Loose Women for a one-off special episode on Friday.

The former rugby union star, 43, will appear alongside host Vernon Kay, TV and radio presenter Ore Oduba and comedian Iain Stirling for Loose Men to mark International Men's Day on 19 November. Supermodel David Gandy will also be a guest on the special show.

Mike said: "I am looking forward to being on Loose Men, talking about some really important issues facing men. Being a rugby player from the north, I think I would probably have a reputation as being strong and just getting on with it, but that doesn't always work and all of us need to talk about things. This is a great chance to do that."

The show will mark one year since Loose Women handed the panel over to an all-male line up for the first time in the programme's 21-year history, as part of its Stand by Your Men campaign. Marvin Humes was last year's host alongside Iain Stirling, singer Ronan Keating, and radio and TV presenter, Roman Kemp. A special episode also aired in May to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

Vernon Kay will host the Loose Men special

Loose Women's Editor Sally Shelford said: "Last year we were bowled over by the huge response from viewers to our first ever Loose Men to mark International Men's Day. Hearing from some of the UK's most-famous faces opening up about mental health, bullying and body shaming, kick-started so many important conversations. We simply had to do it again.

"This year's amazing Loose Men line up of Vernon, Iain, Mike and Ore promises to shine a light on even more topics affecting men today - from ageing to relationships and fatherhood, expect eye-opening conversations and lots of laughs along the way."

Mike shares three children with the Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall – Mia, seven, Lena, three, and seven-month-old Lucas.

The sports star, who co-hosts The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, has continued his charity work since retiring from professional rugby, including raising funds and awareness around Parkinson's – a condition that his father Philip was diagnosed with in 2003.

Watch Loose Men tomorrow (Friday 19 November) at 12:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub

