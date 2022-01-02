The Queen's sadness as close friend dies The monarch's husband the Duke of Edinburgh died last year

The Queen is in mourning again, after the news that her close friend and lady-in-waiting Lady Farnham has died at the age of 90.

The death occurred on 29 December, according to a report from The Telegraph.

Lady Farnham was the monarch's Lady of the Bedchamber since 1987 and a long-time support and confidante for the Queen, even accompanying her to a Diamond Jubilee service of thanksgiving in 2012 after the Duke of Edinburgh was hospitalised and could not attend.

Sadly, the news follows the loss of another of Her Majesty's closest friends, the Duchess of Grafton, who died aged 101 on 3 December.

It's been a difficult few months for the Queen, who lost her husband in April 2021 and had to sit alone at his funeral due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The 95-year-old monarch moved viewers on Christmas Day as her annual speech made a heartfelt mention of her late husband, as well as prominently featuring a photo of the couple.

Lady Farnham was the Queen's lady-in-waiting for 44 years

Speaking from the heart as she reflected on the sad death of her husband at the age of 99, the Queen said: "Although it's a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why."

She continued: "But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work – from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world."

Lady Farnham pictured accompanying the Queen to a Jubilee service

The Queen went on: "His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation – were all irrepressible.

"That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him. But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings; and as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas."

