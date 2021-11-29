Royal family's sentimental tribute to Prince Philip at the Queen's Norfolk home revealed Prince Charles welcomed the GWCT to the Sandringham estate

A fitting tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh has been installed at the Sandringham estate.

The Prince of Wales welcomed the Chairman and the Chief Executive of the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) to the Queen's Norfolk abode last Thursday, for the planting of an avenue of trees commemorating Prince Philip's half-century of involvement with the Trust.

A total of 60 Common Lime trees – a gift from the GWCT's Trustees and Vice-Presidents – will form a new avenue at the estate, which was much loved by the Duke.

Prince Philip retired from royal duties aged 96 in 2017, having carried out 22,219 solo engagements. During his latter years, he spent much of his time living at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.

The Duke passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle on 9 April, with his funeral taking place eight days later at St George's Chapel.

Prince Charles helped to plant the trees

"GWCT trustees and vice-presidents chose to gift a new avenue of trees at Sandringham as a fitting tribute to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh's remarkable contribution to the Trust and to conservation as a whole," said Sir Jim Paice, GWCT Chairman. "The conservation movement and the GWCT in particular may have lost an extraordinary champion, but we are delighted to help assure his legacy at Sandringham today."

Throughout his 57-year involvement with the GWCT, Prince Philip took an active interest in the Trust’s conservation science. He made several visits to the GWCT's demonstration farms, both the Allerton Project at Loddington in Leicestershire, and Auchnerran in Aberdeenshire, as well as their Hampshire headquarters.

