The Queen to hold 'thanksgiving' service for Prince Philip next year The Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that a service of thanksgiving will be held next year to honour the life of Prince Philip.

DISCOVER: How the royal family united at Prince Philip's funeral - their most heartbreaking day this year

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April at the age of 99 earlier this year. It was revealed that the service is planned to be held in Westminster Abbey during the spring and that the guest list has not yet been finalised. HELLO! understands that the guest list will likely comprise of the royal's friends and family are well as dignitaries and representatives of charities and organisations that the Duke supported during his life.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge wipes away tears after Prince Philip's funeral

Philip's funeral took place 17 April and was held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

SEE: Touching moment Prince Philip comforts Prince William at Diana's funeral revealed

LOOK: Prince Harry's uncanny resemblance to late grandfather Prince Philip in photos

While plans for Prince Philip's funeral were modified in light of COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremonial aspects of the day and the service were still in line with the Duke's wishes, Buckingham Palace said at the time.

Only 30 guests were attendance at the service and these included all of Philip's children and grandchildren plus their spouses, the children of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, and three of Philip's German relatives: Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden; Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse; and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

Also invited was a close friend of Philip's, the Countess Mountbatten of Burma, Penelope "Penny" Knatchbull, who was previously known as Lady Romsey and later Lady Brabourne, and was the Duke's carriage driving partner.

The Duke's funeral was held in April

The royal's death left a huge hole in the family, and last week Prince Charles paid a special tribute to his father, and his mother, when he visited the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, where Philip had presided over the Lord High Admiral's Divisions parade.

MORE: Royal family's sentimental tribute to Prince Philip at the Queen's Norfolk home revealed

READ: Duchess of Cornwall pays tribute to 'much-missed' father-in-law Prince Philip at glamorous dinner

"Britannia Royal Naval College has a rather special place in the hearts of my family," he said. "My father, as Lord High Admiral himself, was extremely proud of his links to this College, and it was here that my mother and father first met in the Captain's garden, while my grandfather, King George VI, carried out the inspection of your predecessors.

"For myself, it is somewhat alarming to think that fifty years ago I was standing where you are as part of Blake Division on the eve of my own naval service which, to this day, I still look back on with great fondness and pride."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.