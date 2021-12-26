The Queen's royal visitors on Christmas Day in Windsor revealed The monarch, 95, cancelled her annual stay at Sandringham

The Queen was joined by members of her family as she spent Christmas Day for the second year running at Windsor Castle.

Ahead of the festivities, Clarence House confirmed that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall would be spending the day with Her Majesty.

The Sun has also reported the monarch was joined by 20 family members in all, including the Duke of York and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and five of her great-grandchildren.

Prince Edward and his former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York live nearby at Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex joined Prince Charles, Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at the morning church service at St George's Chapel on Christmas Day. Prince Edward and Sophie were accompanied by their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14.

The Wessexes attended church on Christmas morning

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent Christmas at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince William and Kate were joined by some members of the Middleton family, which included the Duchess' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Charles and Camilla are staying with the Queen for Christmas

One family member who was not able to spend Christmas with the Queen at Windsor was the monarch's daughter, the Princess Royal.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, 66, had tested positive for COVID-19. He is understood to be isolating at the couple's Gloucestershire home, Gatcombe Park.

The Queen cancelled her annual stay at Sandringham as a "precautionary" measure amid rising COVID-19 cases. Ahead of 25 December, a royal source said Her Majesty will be visited by members of the royal family over the festive period, as she marks the first Christmas without her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April. The royal source added sensible precautions will be taken by those visiting.

