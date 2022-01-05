Lily Collins did something quite unbelievable when she met Princess Diana The Emily in Paris star admitted she wasn't always on her best behaviour

Lily Collins has recalled the moment she snatched a bouquet of flowers from Princess Diana during an encounter with the royal as a baby. The Emily in Paris star, 32, also confessed to throwing a toy at Prince Charles – but she was only two at the time!

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, Lily was asked about a photograph of her meeting Charles and Diana with her parents, Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman, at London's Royal Albert Hall in 1990.

"I have been told that this is what happened," Lily said. "That's my mom and my dad and I, and it's at a Prince's Trust event and I'm giving Diana flowers, but the second that she went to take them, I then tried to pull them back."

Laughing, she added: "So, as you can imagine, all the air was sucked out of the room. But then again, I was wearing a cute dress, so who's going to really punish me there?"

Lily then admitted to another occasion when she wasn't on her best behaviour around the royals.

"I was also told that when I was younger, I was playing with some toys with Prince Charles and I proceeded to kind of throw something at him, like, throw a toy telephone at his head. Which again, all the air was sucked out of the room."

Explaining why she had so many encounters with the royals, Lily said: "My dad did a lot of stuff for the Prince's Trust, and I grew up in England, you know, I'm British.

"I just went along for the ride and I guess I had a tendency to do naughty things as a two-year-old."

Lily was born in Guildford in Surrey, but moved to Los Angeles with her mother following her parents' divorce.

The actress married American film director and writer, Charlie McDowell, in September 2021 and recently shared some previously unseen wedding photos.

