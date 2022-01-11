Carole Middleton has reached an impressive new milestone. The official Instagram account for her business, Party Pieces, has announced it has reached an impressive 50,000 followers on the social media site.

In a caption shared on Tuesday, the company said: "Here are Party Pieces, we love celebrating milestones, and are thrilled to celebrate reaching 50k followers with you all!"

In honour of the milestone, followers have been asked to enter a competition. "To mark the occasion, we are giving one lucky follower a £50 voucher to use on an upcoming celebration," the message continued.

Carole set up her own party supplies business from the Middletons' family home in Berkshire, distributing leaflets at her daughters' nursery school.

As the business took off, Carole relocated Party Pieces from a small start-up unit to a warehouse at Child's Court Farm in Reading, where it has been based ever since 1995.

Party Pieces has reached a new milestone

The latest success comes two days after Carole's daughter, the Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated her 40th birthday.

It is not known how Kate chose to celebrate her birthday, but it was likely a family occasion at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, with her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Both Kate and Carole Middleton share a close bond

Kate also marked the occasion with royal fans by releasing three striking images by celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi.

She later took to Twitter to personally thank everyone who had sent her messages on her birthday. "Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes," the royal tweeted. "And to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits. C."

