Prince William spotted enjoying 'low-key' pub trip with Carole Middleton during Easter break

Prince William enjoyed a trip to the pub in Norfolk with his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, at the weekend.

According to columnist Richard Eden, the Party Pieces creator has been staying with the Prince and Princess for Easter whilst her daughter, Princess Kate undergoes preventative cancer treatment.

He wrote for the MailOnline: "Prince Harry said he and Meghan fled Britain in 2020 'fearing for our lives', yet his brother Prince William seems able to enjoy a pretty normal life.

"Indeed, I'm told he popped into a pub in North Norfolk at the weekend with his mother-in-law, who is said to have been staying with the Prince and Princess of Wales for Easter."

He went on to reveal that the pub trip was a "low-key" affair and that there was "no sign" of Kate.

Carole is known for being a hands-on grandmother therefore it comes as no surprise that she would travel to Norfolk for the Easter holidays to lend a helping hand with her three grandchildren, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, four, who are off from school.

Carole previously told The Telegraph that her "family are paramount" and that they "come first".

The Wales' headed to Amner Hall for their Easter break, which is located close to the Sandringham Estate, to spend time away from the public eye following Kate's "shock" health announcement in March.

In an unexpected video, the Princess revealed she is undergoing preventive chemotherapy following her abdominal surgery in January.

During the moving video message, she opened up about her three children, explaining she wanted to handle the matter of her health privately "for the sake of her young family".

She said: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

