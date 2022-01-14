Watch the moment Prince Charles is unexpectedly asked about his brother Prince Andrew amid court case The Duke of York has lost his military titles and patronages amid a US civil sexual assault case

The Prince of Wales declined to comment when he was unexpectedly asked a question about his brother, the Duke of York.

Prince Charles, 73, was seen for the first time since the news broke that Prince Andrew, 61, has been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages as he faces a US civil sexual assault case.

A Sky News reporter asked the heir to the throne: "Can I ask your view on your brother's position?"

But Charles wouldn't be drawn on the question, as he met residents in the north east of Scotland involved in the clear-up operation after Storm Arwen.

WATCH: The Queen strips Andrew of honorary military roles and royal patronages

Between 500,000 and one million trees were uprooted on the Haddo Estate in Aberdeenshire at the end of November as winds of up to 100mph hit the area.

Efforts to clear the once-dense woodlands of fallen trees ahead of replanting have only just begun.

Charles is seen in public for the first time since news broke of Andrew's military roles being given up as well as the title HRH.



The heir to the throne chose not to respond to a question about his brother while on a walk in Scotland.



Prince Charles declined to answer questions about Prince Andrew

Charles, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, spoke to landscape manager Oliver Deeming and head of visitor services Susanna Atkinson as he walked the "Scots Mile" road towards the National Trust for Scotland property at the centre of the estate, Haddo House.

The Prince and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, are believed to be spending time at their Scottish residence, Birkhall, as they tend to do at the beginning of the year.

Prince Charles walks along "Scots Mile" road on the Haddo estate

Charles' appearance comes less than 24 hours after Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Andrew's military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.

The move came after a judge in America threw out the Duke's motion to dismiss a civil sexual assault case against him, and ruled it can go to trial.

Andrew denies all allegations.

Charles' public visit also comes just hours after Downing Street was forced to apologise to the Queen over two parties held at No10 the night before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April 2021, when restrictions were in place and the country was in a period of mourning after the death of Prince Philip.

