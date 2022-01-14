What happens to Prince Andrew's military titles and royal patronages now? The Duke of York has lost his affiliations and the use of his HRH style

The Duke of York has been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages, as confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Thursday night.

The palace statement read: "With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

A royal source also says Prince Andrew, 61, will no longer use the style 'His Royal Highness' in any official capacity.

It comes as the Duke faces US civil action over sexual assault allegations in the case brought in New York by Virginia Giuffre. Andrew has denied all allegations.

RELATED: Prince Andrew's military affiliations and royal patronages handed back to the Queen amid court case

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen strips Andrew of honorary military roles and royal patronages

So which affiliations does he lose and what will become of them?

The Duke is now no longer Colonel of the Grenadier Guards – one of the most senior infantry regiments in the British Army, having been stripped of his honorary affiliations with the armed forces.

The other British honorary titles he has lost are: Honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth; Colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment; Colonel-in-chief of the Small Arms School Corps; Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm; Royal colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland; Deputy colonel-in-chief of The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeth's Own); and Colonel-in-chief of the Yorkshire Regiment.

All of Andrew's roles have been handed back to the Queen with immediate effect for redistribution to other members of the royal family.

MORE: Prince Andrew pictured for the first time since ruling on US civil sex assault case

MORE: Prince Andrew can be sued by Virginia Giuffre for sexual assault, says court

Andrew pictured being driven from Windsor on Thursday

In November 2019 after Andrew stepped down from public duties following his BBC Newsnight interview, a palace spokeswoman said of his then-230 patronages: "He will be stepping back from public duty and temporarily standing back from all his patronages."

More than 90 organisations still appear on the official website in the list of the Duke's charities and patronages, including hospital trusts, sports associations and schools.

Andrew was pictured for the first time on Thursday morning as he was driven in a Range Rover from his Windsor home, Royal Lodge.

It came after US Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed a notion by Prince Andrew's lawyers to have the civil case thrown out after they argued Ms. Giuffre had waived her right to pursue the Duke by signing a confidential settlement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.