Mike Tindall enjoys 'good times with great friends' during ski trip

Mike Tindall shared a stunning Instagram video as he enjoyed a ski break this week.

The former rugby star, 43, uploaded a Reel to his personal account, showing him skiing down a mountain to the tune of Fleetwood Mac's Dreams.

A snow-covered village and alpine trees could be seen in the background as Mike made his descent. The sportsman was wrapped up in a grey padded jacket and wore a protective helmet as he filmed.

"Great to be back in the mountains. Good times with great friends!" he wrote in the caption.

The end of the clip showed Mike grinning as he joined three friends at the bottom of his ski run.

It's not known if his wife, Zara Tindall, joined him on the trip. The couple, who are parents to Mia, eight, Lena, three, and ten-month-old Lucas, are keen skiers.

Mike shared a photo with Zara on Instagram after they enjoyed a half-term break in the Italian Alps in February 2020. "Great trip to #bormio3000 watching the #englishskichampionships. Lots of laughs and good times! More importantly, getting to hang out with the new insta sensations @wethelostboyz," he wrote at the time.

Mike and Zara last visited Australia in January 2020

Earlier this month, the couple gave a rare joint interview to Australian sports commentator Hamish McLachlan to discuss the Magic Millions Racing Carnival and horse auction event - of which the duo are patrons.

In a clip posted to the official Magic Millions Instagram account, Zara and Mike appeared on Zoom with Hamish to discuss their future plans to return to the Gold Coast for the annual event.

After being forced to miss the occasion for the last two years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, the daughter of Princess Anne told Hamish: "We are so missing the warmth," as she appeared alongside her husband against a tropical green screen background.

"Last year was definitely a no, no, we're not coming down, while this year we were almost there. We're really itching to get out there," Zara added.

