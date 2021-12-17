Mike Tindall reveals he and Zara have two Christmas trees at country home The sportsman is not a fan of tinsel...

Mike Tindall reveals he and wife Zara have two Christmas trees at their Gloucestershire home.

Talk turned to festive decorations as the father-of-three spoke with Elma Smit and Emily Scarratt on The Good, The Scaz & The Rugby podcast this week.

"We have a couple [of Christmas trees], but we've got a fakey as well. I think fakeys are just easy and they're so good, they look so real and they fall perfectly and you don't have to clean pine needles up, but we do have a real one [sic]," Mike revealed.

Co-host Elma then asked: "Apparently we're not great fans of tinsel anymore?"

"Everyone's just got a bit classier nowadays," Mike quipped.

The Tindalls reside on Zara's mother Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate with their three children, Mia, seven, Lena, three, and eight-month-old Lucas.

Mike also got into the festive spirit this week by sporting a very unexpected Christmas jumper. The fun snapshot showed him with his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby co-hosts, Alex Payne and James Haskell. He opted for a cheeky jumper design that appeared to show him bare-chested and with a six-pack.

The Tindalls arriving at Kate's Christmas concert with Princess Eugenie

Last week, Mike and Zara made a rare appearance with the royal family as they stepped out to support the Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

The couple were joined by Zara's aunt, the Countess of Wessex, and cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Just last month, Mike spoke about Lucas's royal christening at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor; the little boy was christened alongside his cousin August Brooksbank, son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

"We had the christening on Sunday, it was lovely. It was a lovely day," he told James and Alex on their podcast.

