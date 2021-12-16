Mike Tindall's very unexpected Christmas jumper revealed! We wonder what the Queen would think...

Mike Tindall has posed for a fun festive photo with his The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast co-hosts, giving fans a glimpse of his surprising Christmas jumper.

The fun snapshot shows Mike with Alex Payne and James Haskell, who posted the picture on his Instagram account. Mike can be seen resting his head on James's shoulder and smiling for the camera - but it’s his jumper that steals the show.

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares updates on Mia, Lena and baby Lucas

Mike has opted for a cheeky design that appears to show him bare-chested and with a six-pack.

The 43-year-old sportsman - who shares three young children with wife Zara Tindall - is no stranger to a bold Christmas outfit. Last year, he took to Instagram to reveal a novelty red suit, covered with reindeer, Christmas trees and snowmen - and which even came complete with a matching tie.

Mike posed for a festive photo with Alex and James

"Could be time to get this little number out!!!!" Mike captioned his post. And it didn't take long for fans to react.

"I'd love to see the Queen's face if you wore that to family lunch one year!! Merry Christmas!" one delighted fan joked, while a second remarked: "Strong suit game." A third said: "Do it! I couldn't persuade you to grab a sleigh and deliver some presents at the same time, could I?"

The star previously revealed his Christmas suit

Zara and Mike are gearing up for a very special Christmas - their first with son Lucas, who was born on 21 March. He is a younger brother for the couple’s two daughters, Mia, seven, and three-year-old Lena.

Just last month, Mike spoke about Lucas's royal christening at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor; the little boy was christened alongside his cousin August Philip Brooksbank, son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

"We had the christening on Sunday, it was lovely. It was a lovely day," he told James and Alex on their podcast.

Mike and Zara have been married since 2011

Asked if Lucas had enjoyed his "dunking", Mike revealed that he had helped his son get ready for the big day by taking him swimming earlier in the morning.

"He did actually," he said, before adding: "I took him swimming in the morning, I think I readied him for it, he was quite looking forward to it but then the water was coming out..."

